Follow
Pickup available
Native Roots Dispensary - Highlands - Recreational
Pickup available
(720) 287-1478
330 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 43
Show All 47
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$379
Deals
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 5/2/2034
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 5/2/2034
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
36.26%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Blueberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
28.68%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
Citrus Funk
from Unknown Brand
10.99%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Gorilla Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Coal Creek Kush
from Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
36.43%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$105¼ ounce
$210½ ounce
Bay Dreams
from Unknown Brand
40.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
C-Land
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
18.25%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
Alien Bubba x Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
18.67%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Alien OG
from Unknown Brand
15.98%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Flo
from Unknown Brand
12.15%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Chem #4 OG
from Unknown Brand
19.07%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Purple Alien OG
from Unknown Brand
18.49%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
18.65%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
18.07%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Race Fuel OG
from Unknown Brand
12.33%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
22.51%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
Lemon x Tangerine
from Unknown Brand
18.75%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1351 ounce
REC: Wax Alien OG
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Citrus Funk
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Wax Jack Flash
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Wax C-Land
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Sauce Golden Goat
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Sauce Kine OG
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Sauce Chiesel
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Wax Chiesel
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Electric Suzie Q
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter C-Land
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Alien OG
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Chem #4 OG
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Shire
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Revel Distillate Wild Blueberry Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: Revel Distillate Sweet Honeydew Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: Wax White 99
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Revel Distillate Caramel Apple Pax Pod 500mg
from Revel Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
REC: Live Resin Jack Flash
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
REC: Shatter White 99
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Shatter Chiesel
from NRE
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
REC: Craft Panacea 500mg (Indica)
from Craft
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
12345 ... 9