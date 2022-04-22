Definitely my new go-to dispensary. The prices are pretty good compared to other recreational spots and the staff is incredible! I was helped by Tyler and he was super easy to talk to. He helped me find a new to try edible and restock on some chill pills. Thanks so much :)
First time visiting and was treated so well by the staff. Everyone was so friendly and patient answering all of my questions regarding my purchase. The menu was very large and I had a lot of choices but was able to find great products that suit my needs. I plan to go back again soon!
Great envirment, great people, they know their stuff and if they don’t they find someone who does. Love going here already gone 2 times since they opened. Vic is great and so is I can’t spell her name but it starts with a T she was on the floor when I went the second time. Definitely going again
Lindsey worked with me and I couldn't have asked for better service. She along with the rest of the employees bring out the friendly and accommodating atmosphere of Native Sun. I would highly recommend to anyone who is a first timer or has been in the game for a while!
Now this is a dispensary! The staff is friendly and knowledgeable, the menu is so diverse, and the facility is impressive and immaculate. This is my new go to dispensary because I know the huge menu with products from all of my favorite cultivators and product manufacturers throughout the state will always have what I'm looking for
Been waiting for this place to open, well worth the wait! Dispensary is beautiful, friendly & knowledgeable staff, the prices are great, and quality of the product is fantastic! Highly recommend, I will be back!