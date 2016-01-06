We are a medical and retail facility located in Fort Collins Colorado, right on S College Ave for your convenience. Just an hour out from Rocky Mountain National Park and serving Arrowhead, Loveland, Windsor, Kelim, Campion, and Masonville communities, we specialize in high quality, living soil grown marijuana. Not cutting corners is our motto, and you will notice the difference when you smell our jars for the first time. We've earned the Colorado Cup with strains like Purple Sticky Punch and Snowdawg, but we also carry old favorites such as Blue Dream, Do Si Dos and Frostbite. Loyal customers aren't just limited to flower, though. We carry your favorite resin, shatter and cartridges - 710 Labs, Green Dot, Concentrate Remedies and Concentrate Supply Co are some of our top-selling brands. Our accessories and gift shop is located upstairs in the recreational department. We offer glass, vape products, and other accessories to aid with consumption. We also carry apparel and other gifts. Stop in and see what could work for you!