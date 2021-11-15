Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

NHC Holidazzze Deals Have Arrived!

Valid 12/22/2021 - 12/31/2021

NHC Holidazzze Deals Have Arrived! December 22 -31 DEALS *Flower & prerolls Flower- 25% off All Helios and the following 3.5g brands: Fire Exotix, Higher Waves, King's Garden, Krush Kings, Loudpack (excluding TriFi 3.5g), Simply Lyfted, and Humboldt's Finest (Wedding Cake only) Prerolls- 25% off Honeydew farms & Nug prerolls - BOGO for $1 Prerolls: Tommy Chong, Cheech's Stash & select prerolls (see store for details) Medical - 25% off Mary's Medicinals *Edibles - 25% off Dixie BOGO 50% off Cheeba Chews, and Flav Taffy WYLD GUMMIES - Buy (2) receive (1) for $2 (Flav Taff not available in Morro Bay) Drinks - BOGO $5 on Don Primo, Keef singles, and Lagunitas singles Vapes - Buy (1) NHC 1g vape receive (1) from the following: 25% off, NHC battery for $1, a NHC water bottle for $5 -25% off (2) .5g or (1) 1g vape from the following: NHC, STIIIZY, SELECT, KING PEN, MOXIE, and RAW GARDEN (EXC MX, SELECT LIVE, AND KING PEN ROYALE) Hash and Wax - 25% off Nepenthe, Raw Garden Sauce, and Moxie (MX) 15% off all Hash Gear - 40% off NHC swag excluding batteries

Discounts can not be combined. While supplies last.