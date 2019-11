Bubbagineer on March 12, 2013

Been going to see these guys for their CBD meds. The Tora Bora which has a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio is always on the shelf and is an excellent med to alleviate muscle spasms and sciatic problems. Also, the organic grown Tora Bora is awesome, takes the strain to the next level on taste and aroma. Finally, if you are looking for oil, they make a top shelf oil from the nugs of the TB, makes excellent coconut oil caps.