Deals
MEDICAL PATIENTS ONLY
Valid 7/27/2018
5% off total purchase everytime with current medical recommendation.
MUST HAVE VALID AND UP-TO-DATE MEDICAL DOCUMENTATION
All Products
maui wowie
from Unknown Brand
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
sour diesel
from Autumn Brands
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Cali OG
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$24⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackjack
from Caliva
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Garlic Cookies
from Cresco Labs
29%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Motorbreath
from Humboldt's Finest
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Loudpack
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Original OG
from Lowell Herb Co.
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
White Strawberry Cheesecake
from Creme
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from House Weed
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
pr og
from Pacific Stone
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelonade
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Cake
from High Garden
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Do Si Do
from BLOOM FARMS
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath
from Marley Natural
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath Strain
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
GG8
from Lowell Herb Co.
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Kings Cake
from Pura Vida Cannabis
27%
THC
0%
CBD
King Cake
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon OG
from Creme
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
PR Og
from Pacific Stone
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Glass House Farms
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Wave Rider
from Raw Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Mendo Berries
from Raw Garden
81.94%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Mendocino Purple Kush
from Raw Garden
79.38%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
White Slurkel
from Raw Garden
77.51%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
4AM Haze
from Raw Garden
76.13%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Fire OG
from Raw Garden
75.86%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
OG & Chem
from Raw Garden
74.09%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Emerald Bay Purps
from Raw Garden
73.94%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Slymer
from Raw Garden
72.67%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Wedding Sap
from Raw Garden
72.17%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Raw Garden
67.26%
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Cookies
from ROVE
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Cookies Strain
Strain
$561 g
In-store only
AK-47 x Hash Plant | GREEN POWDER
from NASHA
70%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$231 g
In-store only
Cara Cara Cookies | RED POWDER
from NASHA
74%
THC
0%
CBD
Cara Cara
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Golden Lemon | RED POWDER
from NASHA
70%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$341 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Platinum Vape
91%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$34½ g
In-store only
Recover
from Kushy Punch
60mg
THC
20mg
CBD
recover
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Strawberrry Gummies
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Pineapple Gummies
from Kanha Gummies
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pineapple
Strain
$16each
In-store only
Indica Capsules (2)
from Liquid Dreams
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Liquid Butter
Strain
$5each
In-store only
12345