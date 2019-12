DEALS! ALL STRAINS DISCOUNTED! PRICES SHOWN IN MENU ALL DAY DEALS *CA Medical Patients receive 5% OFF every purchase! *7% OFF on TWO (2) or more 1/8oz ---- (menu 1/4 prices already have discounts included) EARLY BIRD DEALS 10am-1pm🧐 All 3.5grams get 5% OFF! (ONE (1) 1/8oz Only) $2 OFF single grams EVERYDAY from 10am - 6pm! 👍💲 Natural Remedies Caregivers serves as a friendly, professional dispensary where Los Angeles customers can learn about and purchase fully legal cannabis products. The dispensary runs in full compliance with CA Prop 64, serving as a haven for adult-use and medical cannabis customers alike. For top quality cannabis items and affordable pricing, Natural Remedies Caregivers aims to please. About: The Natural Remedies Caregivers team takes great pride in forming relationships with its customers. The budtenders take time with every customer, guiding them through NRC’s extensive marijuana menu and answering any questions. Our large selection of products is for every customer's needs. We are happy to accompany its customers on their journey towards the ultimate cannabis experience. Menu: Visitors to Natural Remedies Caregivers enjoy a wide variety of marijuana goods, sourced from top-quality California brands. The team features flower cultivars like Diesel, Loud Back, Purple Sky and Cookies among dozens more. The NRC shelves feature Weedmaps-verified vendors like Bakked, Select Oil, District Edibles and Kush Queen among its many vape cartridges, edibles, concentrates and topicals. Per California regulations, all marijuana is lab-tested before arriving at Natural Remedies Caregivers. Deals: Natural Remedies Caregivers rotates a variety of daily deals to keep its prices reasonable. Los Angeles recreational cannabis customers enjoy an Early Bird special from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and $2 off Grams from 10am - 6pm. Customers who buy an eighth (⅛) receive a 7% discount on their second eighth. Service Locations: Natural Remedies Caregivers lies in the heart of Hollwood . Cannabis fans from Central LA, Oakwood, Larchmont Village, and Mid-Wilshire make the journey to Natural Remedies Caregivers’ dispensary. The team welcomes Hollywood, Westlake, Miracle Mile and La Brea patrons to its cannabis store. Echo Park, Fairfax, Melrose and Arlington Heights customers know a trip to Natural Remedies Caregivers is worth the travel.WE HAVE FREE EASY PARKING IN FRONT OF THE BUILDING (NRC) is in strict compliance with California's Health and Safety Code 111362.5 and 11362.7. In compliance with state regulations we will only serve qualified patients and/or caregivers who are 18 years and older Or 21+. Parking Lot & Street Parking available for ALL customers. A10-18-0000201-TEMP, M10-18-0000247-TEMP