bfrintner68
Everyone that helped us was great I’m from Arizona and my girlfriend wanted to buy for her first time so we went in and the lady gave us a good deal buy a cartridge get one for a dollar that was a red flag to me because usually it’s bad which it was but she kept trying to have us buy those and not another one spend about $80 on horrible cartridges
Im so happy we were able to assist you! Please, any time you're in town feel free to stop by and visit! We love familiar faces! Thanks, NRC