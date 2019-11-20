Follow
High Level Health - Market (REC)
303-953-0884
218 products
Last updated:
All Products
Blue Dream - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Goat - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#4 - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Passion Orange Guava - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Papa Smurph - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Ethos White X Triangle OG - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Frozen Grapes - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Thai X Cookie Monster - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies - 3.5g
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Aliviar - Tincture - 1400mg CBD - 20:1
from MX LLC (MedPharm)
___
THC
___
CBD
$1000.07 g
In-store only
Boulder Built - Fire Gelato - Diamonds in sauce
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Boulder Built - Fire Scout - Live Terp Sugar
from Boulder Built LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
HLH - Live Diamond Sauce - Gorilla Cookie Pie
from High Level Health
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Viola - Ghost Domina
from 434 Group LLC (Viola Extracts)
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Viola - Triangle Kush
from 434 Group LLC (Viola Extracts)
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
7 Sacred Truffles - Espresso Haselnut - Sativa - 100mg
from Bronnor Corp (Zoots)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.0099999999999980.1 g
In-store only
7 Sacred Truffles - Salted Choc Toffee - Indica - 100mg
from Bronnor Corp (Zoots)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.0099999999999980.1 g
In-store only
7 Sacred Truffles - Espresso Hazelnut - 20mg
from Bronnor Corp (Zoots)
___
THC
___
CBD
$100.1 g
In-store only
WaxNax - Orange Herijuana Live Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
WaxNax - Kush Master Live Budder
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Stillwater Brands - Ripple Single - 1:1
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc. (Stillwater Teas)
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.05 g
In-store only
Stillwater Brands - Ripple Single - 20:1
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc. (Stillwater Teas)
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.01 g
In-store only
Wana - Watermelon Hybrid - 100mg
from Mountain High Products LLC (Wana)
___
THC
___
CBD
$240.1 g
In-store only
Stillwater - Gummy Supplement - Green Tea Mango - 1:1
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc. (Stillwater Teas)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.05 g
In-store only
Stillwater - Gummy Supplement - Honey Lavender - 20:1
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc. (Stillwater Teas)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.01 g
In-store only
Stillwater Brands - Ripple - 20:1
from Lifestyle Foods, Inc. (Stillwater Teas)
___
THC
___
CBD
$300.01 g
In-store only
Wana - Exotic Yuzu - 2:1
from Mountain High Products LLC (Wana)
___
THC
___
CBD
$380.1 g
In-store only
Wana - Strawberry Lemonade - 1:1
from Mountain High Products LLC (Wana)
___
THC
___
CBD
$330.1 g
In-store only
Wana - Blueberry Indica - 100mg
from Mountain High Products LLC (Wana)
___
THC
___
CBD
$240.1 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Sativa - 100mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.1 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Indica - 100mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.1 g
In-store only
Binske - Plain Dark - 100mg
from KP LLC (Binske)
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.9900000000000020.1 g
In-store only
Keef Cola - Orange Kush - 10mg
from Keef Kola (Denver Packaging Company)
___
THC
___
CBD
$100.01 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Sour Apple - Hybrid - 10mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.01 g
In-store only
Pressies - Focus - 10mg
from Allied Concessions (O Pen)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.01 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Sativa - 10mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$80.01 g
In-store only
Pressies - Sleep - 5mg
from Allied Concessions (O Pen)
___
THC
___
CBD
$40.01 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Sour Apple - Hybrid - 100mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.1 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Strawberry - Sativa - 100mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.1 g
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - Strawberry - Indica - 100mg
from CC Brands LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.50.1 g
In-store only
