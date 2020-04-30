C........s on August 24, 2020

Made my first visit to Natural Selections and it was phenomenal. The place is big and clean. The staff is super nice and friendly. I bought a lot of weed because I live outside the city. They have some great strains. Girl Scout Cookies, Granddaddy Purps, Sour Diesel. So far so good. Very good bud and also bought a high dose edible that I have been looking for for so long. Out all the dispensaries I’ve been to in Boston, this is definitely the nicest. Very impressed. Shout out to Caitlyn (hope I spelled it right) and Brendan.