Please call to receive list of what's on the shelf today!
At Naturaleaf, we believe that patient care comes first.
We strive to provide high quality medicine and excellent one on one service for our patients.
We are always ready to answer questions or meet the specific needs of anyone interested in medicating with marijuana and we can work with any budget.
If a product doesn’t work to help alleviate your condition, we will work with you to find one that does.
Let us know if you have any questions or concerns!
-Naturaleaf Palmer Park Team
Joined Leafly 2011
2727 Palmer Park Blvd Unit D, Colorado Springs, CO