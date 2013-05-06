Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
At Naturaleaf, we believe that patient care comes first. We strive to provide high quality medicine and excellent one on one service for our patients.
Naturaleaf Tejon has been a part of the Colorado Spring community since 2011
We are a full service patient resource center for all our members and we carry great medicine for any budget.
If a product doesn’t work to help alleviate your condition, we will work with you to find one that does.
-Naturaleaf Tejon Team