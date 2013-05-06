At Naturaleaf, we believe that patient care comes first. We strive to provide high quality medicine and excellent one on one service for our patients. Naturaleaf Tejon has been a part of the Colorado Spring community since 2011 We are a full service patient resource center for all our members and we carry great medicine for any budget. If a product doesn’t work to help alleviate your condition, we will work with you to find one that does. -Naturaleaf Tejon Team