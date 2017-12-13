Almost every other visit I have to be served by someone on their first day. They rarely know what they're doing and its as if they don't even have training in the back before they're sent up front. One of the more experienced "budtenders" mischarged me $160 for 3 syringes of oil she wasn't allowed to sell me. She refused to give me my money back until finally after an hour of debate a manager handed me my money back. After over $1500 spent here over 4 months, spending a minimum of ~$150/order, I have not once gotten a thank you. I also only got enough rewards points for $50 off. Those rewards points were just thanos snapped out of existence by the new POS system.