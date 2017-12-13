DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Nature’s Care Co - Rolling Meadows (Medical & Recreational)
Rolling Meadows, IL
4.7(142 reviews)
claim your store
This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
142 Reviews of Nature’s Care Co - Rolling Meadows (Medical & Recreational)
4.7(142)
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
t........3
December 13, 2017
This was my first dispensary. When I came here the staff was fantastic, the selection was vast, and the product was great. One day, half the staff was gone with no explanation. The quality suffered (stems and seeds were the norm) and the selection suffered (how do you only have one Cresco flower option?). In addition, this was one of the most expensive dispensaries I know of. The staff also became less helpful and while I was a repeat customer there were never any discounts or even staff remembering who I was. There are way better options out there.
h........s
December 19, 2017
I’ve been a patient here for months, and while I was on my way from the VA today, I found out they were only open until 5, unlike every other weekday which is a problem itself. But then I was chewed out by a staff member for running late. I’m thoroughly disgusted with how I was treated, and I will not be coming back. No one deserves to be treated like this. It’s especially unfortunate because my favorite bud-tender works here. I’m very disappointed.
B........h
February 21, 2020
Try at your own risk. Switched to them over a year ago and was very happy with everything. Now it’s all about turn over and profits. Zero compassion or care for the medical people who helped make this place a success in the past. Corporate America at its finest.
S........8
February 7, 2020
This dispensary is no longer interested in assisting medical patients due to them ramping up for recreational sales! They never answer the phone! Even with 5 people standing at the counter! Jennifer D'Ambrosio the agent in charge at this location is also the rudest most disrespectful person in customer service I have ever encountered! It's a shame because everyone else I have encountered here was very nice and helpful! Oh well one bad apple ALWAYS SPOILS THE BUNCH! BTW I would not recommend this business for medical users. I will be switching TODAY! They also will not refund defective products!
P........b
July 15, 2017
I recently switched my dispensary to Nature's Care and am very happy I did because of the time they took to learn about my needs as a patient...Plus the selection is great!
h........3
April 16, 2020
I didnt like this place at all
A........1
February 19, 2020
I switched from EarthMed to here and will be going back! The managers are uncaring and the customer service is horrible,rude and don't care for your concerns. The parking is horrible and medical patients have to park where ever. Should have the parking for medical only just like EarthMed. But in all honesty I went here because it was closer, old saying if its not broke don't fix it. Should have never left EarthMed.
R........7
April 14, 2017
from the min you walk in the girl at the front desk is awesome. and knowledgable staff in the back. if you want the place to go its here.
m........n
June 10, 2017
A+ bud tenders eager to help sick people, and learn about new products... fantastic atmosphere, friendly security, and the receptionist is just lovely my girlfriend is hearing sensitive and she makes sure the music is turned down every time we show up. Great selection of product! In need of a rewards program. Overall thumbs up!
T........1
March 17, 2017
Really like this place. Great atmosphere, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and no rush to make any decisions. My kinda place for sure
c........5
January 4, 2017
Susan is the perfect "first person you meet" when entering the dispensary. She was friendly and very welcoming. Stephanie was knowledgeable and patient. She was thorough in explaining the products and answering all my questions. What a great experience!
V........s
January 2, 2020
Almost every other visit I have to be served by someone on their first day. They rarely know what they're doing and its as if they don't even have training in the back before they're sent up front. One of the more experienced "budtenders" mischarged me $160 for 3 syringes of oil she wasn't allowed to sell me. She refused to give me my money back until finally after an hour of debate a manager handed me my money back. After over $1500 spent here over 4 months, spending a minimum of ~$150/order, I have not once gotten a thank you. I also only got enough rewards points for $50 off. Those rewards points were just thanos snapped out of existence by the new POS system.
3........2
June 17, 2017
the staff are very very nice, they're knowledgeable and very patient too. if you're experiencing pain you may qualify for a mmj card-Nature's Care can help you
c........9
February 5, 2017
EXCELLENT dispensary! the staff is VERY NICE and helpful! I have chemical sensitivity and this is one of the only dispensaries that does not use candles, Glade plug-ins and is not located directly next to a salon, laundromat, or dry cleaners like several other dispensaries. STAFF & other PATIENTS: PLEASE PLEASE try to keep the perfumes/colognes smells low. alot of patients have allergies and get headaches (we're coming to get medicine) and fragrance free is the best policy in health/medical type facilities. thanks everyone! (More Indica Moonrocks & keif/trichomes please)
B........8
July 3, 2017
Very friendly, made me feel comfortable. Took time to explain everything to me.
T........3
February 1, 2017
The staff here is great! Really nice and helpful. Wide selection. Glad I chose this spot!
G........L
July 17, 2017
I think this place is great. I had no idea what I was doing and they held my hand and walked me through it. Clean and friendly.
f........7
December 14, 2016
They provide free coffee in the waiting area while they process your paperwork, and the building is immaculate. The sales are a great way to save some money and they also offer a 10% discount for veterans. With the way the Illinois law is written its not easy to shop around, but I am glad I chose natures care. The entire process was enjoyable!
f........3
February 16, 2017
I made my first trip here today after they helped me process my switch last week. I didnt realize when I went there today it was their 1 year anniversary. I got there right before opening, and there were already people there. Even with the amount of people that showed up, it was a very smooth and enjoyable experience. The wait was very comfortable, the atmosphere was beautiful (I am a nerd for architecture and design sometimes) and even with all the other patients, my existence never went unnoticed. Everyone was very friendly, upbeat, knowledgeable, and it was overall a very pleasurable experience across the board. Thank you! I cannot wait to go again!
J........y
September 9, 2019
Switched to this dispensary a little over a month ago, and I'm so very happy I did. This place is friendlier , has a larger selection , actually has quantities over a gram, and when you place an online order the total matches what they charge you in store. Over all this is definitly something I consider an upgrade and I'm glad I switched.
M........h
January 7, 2017
When you walk in the dispensary, Susan, at the front desk, will make you feel welcome and comfortable. The rest of the staff is great too- Very knowledgeable and helpful!
c........c
April 3, 2017
Very nice store/lobby. Well informed staff that takes the time to explain things in detail. Very comforting and considerate of the new patient.
m........o
June 23, 2017
It was my first time, but I felt very comfortable with the customer care and the atmosphere. They answered a lot of questions and gave me good advice. I know it's going to take awhile before I know what is the best cannabis to help with my medical issues and it's nice to know that I will be treated respectfully.
m........b
July 11, 2018
I’ve been a customer since 11/16 and have witnessed a lot of changes. Staff has changed considerably since then. However, I believe the current staff is the best group of good folks there’s been! Everyone is professional, product knowledgeable and friendly. Product selection is fantastic and continues to grow! Great hours and location.