Deals
$2 Joints on Twister Thursday!
Come in every Thursdayand buy as many $2 full gram joints as legally possible! We'll even take 10% off the cost of any other joint you buy. And if your favorite strain isn't rolled up, just ask and we'll make it right there on the spot!
Only applies on Thursday to a select strain (changes weekly).
All Products
Cookies n Cream by Eleven Eleven
from Eleven Eleven
25%
THC
___
CBD
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelo by Bradford Three
from Bradford Three
21.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$16.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guicy Banger by Elite XTRX
from Elite XTRX
18.9%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Guicy Banger
Strain
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
31.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ghost Dawg
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Who Valley by Doghouse Farms
from Doghouse Farms
24.29%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Who Valley
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
19.02%
THC
___
CBD
$4.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Double Tangie Banana by Pharmer's Market
from Pharmer's Market
15.79%
THC
___
CBD
$16.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bleugenius by Eugenius
from Eugenius
0.43%
THC
12.5%
CBD
Bleugenius
Strain
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Head Doctor #7 by Geek Farms
from Geek Farms
20.37%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Head Doctor #7
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Who x GSC by Doghouse Farms
from Doghouse Farms
22.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Who x GSC
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Queso Perro by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
28.03%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Queso Perro
Strain
$12.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
30.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Face Off OG by Sol Cultivations
from Sol Cultivations
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$40.831 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Breath by oreKron
from oreKron
21.26%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Guicy G by Dairyland Dankery
from Dairyland Dankery
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$6.671 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Yeti by Skunk Valley Farms
from Skunk Valley Farms
23.63%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Yeti
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Starry Nights by Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
24%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Miracle Alien Cookies by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
18.47%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush by Pharmer's Market
from Pharmer's Market
22.58%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit by Chapman Creek Farms
from Chapman Creek Farms
19.76%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
J - 1 by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
20.6%
THC
0.28%
CBD
J - 1
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdog by Eugenius
from Eugenius
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
37.22%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Inzane by High Latitude Farms
from High Latitude Farms
31%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Inzane
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
28.7%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Gelato #5 by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush #18 by Dutch Valley Farms
from Dutch Valley Farms
30.58%
THC
___
CBD
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chunk Dawg by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
29.13%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Chunk Dawg
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
22.19%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$8.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Poison Berry by TrueCare Farms
from TrueCare Farms
16.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Poison Berry
Strain
$3.331 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Juicy Jackson LLC
from Juicy Jackson LLC
24.87%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream 0.5g Cartridge
from Airopro
60.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Cloud 9 CO2 0.5g Cart
from Airopro
66.68%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Orchid Cart - Sour Diesel - .5g
from Orchid Essentials
63.2%
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
GSC 0.5 g Cart
from Airopro
76.66%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Cheese Wine 2:1 1g Cartridge
from Airopro
47.35%
THC
27.7%
CBD
Cheese Wine
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Cheese Wine 2:1 0.5g Cartrige
from Airopro
47.36%
THC
27.7%
CBD
Cheese Wine
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Strawberry Wine BHO 1G
from Pinnacle Processing Services
38.3%
THC
26.35%
CBD
Strawberry Wine
Strain
$20.831 g
In-store only
Road Dawg LR Budder 1g
from Echo Electuary
76.7%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Jack One LRS Cart 0.5g
from Bobsled Farms LLC
77.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Jack One
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
