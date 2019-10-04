Momoeatadick
Clean and good service
4.5
10 reviews
i like everything
Great customer service and will be back. Love they stay open late as well.
It’s very clean it also has a doctors office feel if you like that kind of thing the people are nice and buds are good! If you’re a new cannabis user than this is a good place to start!
I'm tickled pink over the pink panties. Otd pricing Correct pricing(not gouging) Something for every budget And I love just being able to carry on a convo even if the system is slow or whatever, never been like omg ccooommme on like some places
Liz was very helpful and Sonny was very nice. loved the selection and the deals were incredible 🙌 also if it's your first time going in there you get rewarded! definitely will be back and definitely a place to check out! I will definitely be back! ** great quality selection!
Stopped by yesterday. The staff was nice a and the place was well kept and nice. They had a range of prices on their bud and the strain I tried was a good value. Over all I enjoyed it
Love this dispensary, best one I’ve walked into.
love this place
This place is awesome. They were so nice and they both helped me choose the right dab cart for me. Make sure to pick up a blunt spiltter, I got mine on my keychain.
