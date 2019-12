thouxanbanfauni on December 17, 2017

They have the location pinpointed wrong, its actually on 2nd St, in Log Lane Village next to All Pro Automotive now. Anyhow, this place is fantastic, the employees are very friendly, the prices amazing, and the quality of the herb is oh so fine. Variety of tiers to choose from weather your looking for something more economical bang for buck, or the most premium of all buds, they have it. You also receive points with every purchase towards your next, if you have an account. Very great value, only negative I might say is that you might get your vehicle slightly dusty from the gravel road leading to the building, they did put in concrete partial to the entry which was nice. Overall would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a great experience, just make sure you arrive well ahead of closing time to be on the safe side if you are from out of town. Only negative thing I have to say about them, is I wish they would update their menu more often online like they used to, recently they have not been.