jjones6993 on December 23, 2019

Upon checking in I mentioned the high THC % shown and they just laughed. Nice to know that having accurate information on the medicine you are selling is such a low priority. A simple "sorry our system is not working properly" would have sufficed. The budtender was nice. Flower is mostly Robot Pharmer and other prepacked growers. Little Sahara I think. I got an 8th of Blue Dream. She said it would be $30 OTD and I would get 10% off as a first time Customer. My total ended up being $30.01. I only had $20s and they are going to give me $9.99 in change? I completely forgot about the 10% off. Seriously. It's only a penny but don't say it is $30 OTD and charge me $30.01. The bud is super dry on top that. Plenty of better dispensaries out there. I won't be going back.