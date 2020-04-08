271 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 180
Show All 36
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$450
Deals
COVID-19! PLEASE PRE-ORDER!!!
Valid 3/18/2020 – 5/1/2020
In efforts to best continue to serve you, we HIGHLY recommend placing a pre-order using any of the methods possible during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
COVID-19! PLEASE PRE-ORDER!!!
Valid 3/18/2020 – 5/1/2020
In efforts to best continue to serve you, we HIGHLY recommend placing a pre-order using any of the methods possible during the COVID-19 crisis. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.
All Products
$18 - Chem 91 X Aliendawg by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem '91 X Aliendawg
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4501 ounce
$15 - Lemon OG Kush by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
23.8%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Gorilla Girl by Vireo
from Vireo Health
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - AK-47 by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
14.8%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Papayhuasca #13 by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Gorilla Quake #4 by Harvest
from Harvest
19.43%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Citrus Sunrise by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
15.25%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$12 - Painkiller XL by gLeaf
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
0.9%
THC
21.9%
CBD
Painkiller XL
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$12 - Short Bread by Culta
from Culta
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$15 - Clementine by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
20.47%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$12 - Nom Nom by Harvest
from Harvest
15.36%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$15 - Blue Dream by Harvest
from Harvest
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Pink Lemon-Aid by Strane
from Strane
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$15 - Trilogy by Culta
from Culta
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Citron by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
22%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$12 - Grape Kush by Harvest
from Harvest
18.39%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
$15 - Northern Lights by HMS
from HMS Health LLC
19.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Tangie by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
10.16%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$15 - ONYCD by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
22%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Dairy Queen by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
13.81%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$10 - Grimm Dog by SunMed
from SunMed Growers
18.55%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
$15 - Amherst Sour Diesel by Curio
from Curio Wellness
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - Blue Coral by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
30%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$18 - Hazmat OG by Culta
from Culta
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4501 ounce
$15 - Snow Leopard by Culta
from Culta
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$10 - Black Cherry Maduro by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
11.4%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Fluffhead by Rythm (pre-packaged)
from RYTHM
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$15 - Farmer's Fire by Culta
from Culta
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
Texas Butter Pre-Packed Shake 1/4's by Strane
from Strane
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
White Widow Pre-Packed Shake 1/4's by Strane
from Strane
15.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
Pink Lemon-Aid Pre-Packed Shake 1/4's by Strane
from Strane
17.6%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
Grape GG Pre-Packed Shake 1/4's by Strane
from Strane
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$15 - Bonkers by Curio
from Curio Wellness
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$15 - GSC by Grassroots
from Grassroots Cannabis
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3601 ounce
$18 - Blue Cheese by Curio
from Curio Wellness
30.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4501 ounce
$18 - Sour Lemon by Curio
from Curio Wellness
33.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$230½ ounce
$4501 ounce
Diamonds in Sauce - LA Chocolat Black Label Sauce by gLeaf
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
82.31%
THC
___
CBD
$901 gram
$901 gram
Live Resin Sap - AC/DC by Culta
from Culta
5.2%
THC
63.4%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
CO2 Oil Dropper - Wedding Cake by UKU
from UKU
83.6%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
CO2 Oil Dropper - Phantom Diamond by UKU
from UKU
80.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
1234567