naptown2 on November 15, 2019

So came in for my first time today and it was great got my penny gram and a 8th of 6 start problem is when I finally opened the 6 star it was 2.5 grams short so I gave the dispensary a call and explained what happen and they took my info and said someone would call before close to resolve the issue but no one call witch honestly didnโ€™t shock me so I just want to put this out here so they see this and hopefully this doesnโ€™t happen in the future so ima go smoke my 40 dollar gram and i definitely will not be shopping there again cause they didnโ€™t bother to call back so double check your weight ppl