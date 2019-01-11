Armcswain80
4.4
10 reviews
this location is amazing Ashley 🥰 is truly a beautiful person, has amazing customer service skills and knowledgeable of different types of strains. this will be my home dispensary forsure 💯💜❤✊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿
Professional Staff Excellent location easy to get in and out of Rt 3 S Shannon M, Super cool took her time explaining the best strains and all the different type of great products. Highly recommend. As a first time visit I got 1g for 1cent And if you bring a new customer in both get 1g for 1cent.
I loooooovee these guys!! They have helped get so many of my physical ailments and mental health on the right track! Love them.
So came in for my first time today and it was great got my penny gram and a 8th of 6 start problem is when I finally opened the 6 star it was 2.5 grams short so I gave the dispensary a call and explained what happen and they took my info and said someone would call before close to resolve the issue but no one call witch honestly didn’t shock me so I just want to put this out here so they see this and hopefully this doesn’t happen in the future so ima go smoke my 40 dollar gram and i definitely will not be shopping there again cause they didn’t bother to call back so double check your weight ppl
I love everything about Nature's Medicine. Huge selections of products. Beyond helpful and knowledgeable staff.
Knowledgeable people, great selection and prices, clean and comfortable. All you can ask for.
From the family vibe to the deli style selection ROBBY & CHRIS deff had me covered with my visit
Deli style dispensary with a large selection of product. Friendly, helpful employees. Waiting room was a little boring, could use reading material in there. The store was easy to find, it's 50ft from southbound MD-3 just south of MD-450 in Crofton for crying out loud.
Nice comfy , in and out , love the wide selection:) also ask if they have shake , will be a frequent higher LoL
Fred Fequiere was very professional and took great care in answering and explaining all my questions. I will be seeing him again. Location is a little hard to find but is worth it. Office is clean and not over the top decorating like some other clinics.