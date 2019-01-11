naptown2 on November 15, 2019

So came in for my first time today and it was great got my penny gram and a 8th of 6 start problem is when I finally opened the 6 star it was 2.5 grams short so I gave the dispensary a call and explained what happen and they took my info and said someone would call before close to resolve the issue but no one call witch honestly didn’t shock me so I just want to put this out here so they see this and hopefully this doesn’t happen in the future so ima go smoke my 40 dollar gram and i definitely will not be shopping there again cause they didn’t bother to call back so double check your weight ppl