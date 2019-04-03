Follow
Veteran Discount!
Valid 3/4/2019
We offer 20% off for our Veterans! Thank you for your service!
valid verification necessary, does not combine with other discounts
All Products
Jilly Bean
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Gelato #33
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Dream Lotus
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Cherry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Blueberry Muffins
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Ayahuasca Purple
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
10.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
ACDC
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
6.2%
THC
12.9%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
AJ Sour Diesel
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Limonene Queen
from Holistic Industries
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sour Amnesia
from Good Chemistry
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Amnesia
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
XJ-13
from Good Chemistry
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Good Chemistry
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Purple Mayhem
from Good Chemistry
14.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Critical Jack
from Liberty
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Orange Bubblegum
from Good Chemistry
13.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Mr. Good Chem
from Unknown Brand
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Lemon Skunk
from Good Chemistry
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Harlequin
from Unknown Brand
4.1%
THC
8.2%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Ingrid
from Unknown Brand
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Grape Skunk
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Skunk
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Cashmere
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Orange WIFI
from Unknown Brand
14.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rudeboi
from Unknown Brand
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GGG (G3)
from Unknown Brand
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Willie Nelson
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Headband
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
-Live Resin- Violator Kush 1000mg
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
40.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Violator Kush
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Liberty | Chem Dog "D" Wax | 1g
from Holistic Industries
57%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
Liberty | Chaos Kush Wax | 0.5g
from Holistic Industries
79.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Liberty | Emerald City Cookies Wax | 1g
from Holistic Industries
72.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 gram
$1001 gram
-Wax- East Coast Sour Diesel Wax 0.5g
from Holistic Industries
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Liberty | Chocolate Bar | 100mg
from Holistic Industries
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$48each
$48each
-Chocolate- Milk Chocolate Bar 91mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
$45each
-Chocolate- Dark Chocolate Bar 81mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
$40each
-Capsules - CBD Capsules (High Dose) 23mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.5each
$5.5each
-Patch - CBD Transdermal Patch 45mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
$25each
-Patch - CBD Transdermal Patch 25mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
$20each
-Patch - THC Transdermal Patch 30mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
$22each