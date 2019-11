Holiday Hours: We will be Closed Thanksgiving Day! Nature’s Medicines medical marijuana dispensary is excited to open our newest location in Fall River Massachusetts. Nature’s Medicines medical marijuana dispensary offers high-quality marijuana at reasonable prices to all Massachusetts Patients. Come experience our wide variety of medicated products and meet our knowledgeable, caring Patient Service Providers. We’re conveniently located off Globe Street, Between Bay and Broadway. Our staff prides itself on being welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable. Whether this is your first experience buying medical marijuana products, or you’re a seasoned consumer, we’ve got what you need! Our large selection of MMJ products includes flowers, concentrates, oils and more. If you have any questions about the medical marijuana laws in Massachusetts, how to get an MMJ card, or which marijuana products might be right for you, please call our dispensary at (508)-469-8571 November & December Operating Dates: November: Tuesday 19th, Friday 22nd, Tuesday 26th, Friday 29th Saturday 30th. December: Tuesday 3rd, Friday 6th, Tuesday 10th, Friday 13th, Saturday 14th, Tuesday 17th, Friday 20th, Tuesday 24th, Friday 27th, Saturday 28th, Tuesday 31st. January: Friday 3rd.