Nature’s Medicines Medical Marijuana Dispensary Facility is honored to be the newest addition of the Mansfield community! Nature’s Medicines is a knowledgeable patient-centered facility, providing medical marijuana within a safe, transparent environment. Experience Nature’s Medicines expert staff of dispensary pharmacists, product specialists, and compassionate patient service providers that are there to assist patients any way they can! Pre-order online or at: (860) 541-1183. HOLIDAY HOURS: Christmas Eve: 10AM-4PM Christmas Day: CLOSED New Years Eve: 10AM-4PM New Years Day: 10AM-4PM