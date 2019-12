Jbcollins87 on November 11, 2019

This is an all around absolutely fantastic dispensary! Not only is the location much more convenient for me, but everything from the cleanliness of the facility, variety of products and especially the staff is awesome. I was hesitant to change facilities at first as I always had a pretty good experience with my previous one but I am so glad that I did! Expect a warm, friendly and welcoming experience every time you visit.