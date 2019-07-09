CannaMana on October 7, 2019

Friendly staff, no wait and very bright clean environment! 100% an amazing experience. So far the best dispensary I've been to around the country. I would have this dispensary as the standard for all the rest of the dispensaries in the state to hold up to. When my requested product was not easily found, my tender went above and beyond and spent a good 10 minutes looking and asking for more before just brushing to my second choice! AND she found it! Even though I am poor and came in sweats and boots, i was treated with respect! The pharmacist came up and introduced himself to me and made me feel right at home on my first visit! I'm so glad they opened! please stay open 9a-9p! I work till 8p many nights and with such pleasant people I can afford to come in to get my meds now that I dont have to drive 2 hours to get my meds and waste a tank of gas! I had to call and ask if I needed to have a meeting with the pharmacist first since I was changing dispensaries (which I do not) but I was greeted with courtesy and pleasantries on the phone. I was informed the dispensary will try to have their menu available at a location approved by the state in the next week or two. I hope so because it will make my life a lot easier. My only negative is the lights are super bright and gave me a headache but that's the name of the game with all legitimate dispensaries and I think once the menu is online I should be able to even more rapidly get my meds... if that's even possible. THANK YOU AGAIN!!!