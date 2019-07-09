drdlbailey
The Selinsgrove dispensary got off to a rocky start due to conditions beyond its control. Yet, under the supervision of Scott Franciscus, this dispensary created learning experiences out of the challenges in order to provide high quality service to its consumers. Scott & his staff are incredibly knowledgable, kind & respectful. I've utilized numerous dispensaries in PA & none compare to the professionalism, courtesy & knowledge of Nature's Medicines in Selinsgrove. I applaud Scott & his staff for going beyond any expectations of good service and these folks are just plain NICE!