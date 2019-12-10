122 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 11
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$420
Deals
Wednesday Daily Deals
Valid 12/4/2019 – 1/12/2020
2/$20 Bath Bombs 3/$100 North Concentrates 2/$20 $12 Shelf Grams
*Deals are for Medical Cardholders only. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions.*
Wednesday Daily Deals
Valid 12/4/2019 – 1/12/2020
2/$20 Bath Bombs 3/$100 North Concentrates 2/$20 $12 Shelf Grams
*Deals are for Medical Cardholders only. While supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions.*
All Products
Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa #3
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbnado
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake #5
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Daiquiri
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Savage Distillate Darts 1G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cannalicious 1G RSO Dart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Cannalicious 1G Distillate Darts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin - Headband .5G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Bobble Head
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extract - 1G Sugar - Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Apollo 13
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Silo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Sour Haze Berry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
North Extracts - 1G Sugar - Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Cherry Springer - Live Resin 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Inner Eye - Live Resin 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Chem IV - Live Resin 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Clementine - Crumble 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Rug Burn OG - Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Death Star - Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Inner Eye - Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Chem IV - Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin - Purple Punch .5G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Big Gas - Live Resin - Mendo Underdog .5G
from Big Gas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Creme Rose - Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Granola Funk- Live Resin .5G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Sherb Breath - Live Resin 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
RedBud Roots - Night Terror OG - Live Resin 1G
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Essential Oil - Live Resin - Platinum GG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Essential Oil Co - Live Resin - GMO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Essential Oil Co - Ice Wax - Mango .5g
Strain
$30½ g
In-store only
1234