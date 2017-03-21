HOLIDAY HOURS: Christmas Eve: 8AM-5PM Christmas Day: CLOSED New Years Eve: 8AM-8PM New Years Day: 8AM-8PM Welcome to Nature's Medicines - Wayne, we are a State Licensed Provisioning Center. We are Wayne Michigans ONLY handicap accessible provisionary center! We offer a wide variety of choices and donation rates to meet the needs of all of our patients, our goal is to find each patient a medication that truly aids in treating their specific needs and ailments. We are located in Wayne, which is a short convenient distance from most surrounding metro Detroit areas, taking the hassle out of traveling a far distance to get their meds. Stop in and see our wonderful staff; and your new home - Wayne Provision. Pre-order online or at (734) 545-2197. 10% Discounts for Seniors (62+) , Veterans with ID, and Disabled. ATM & SECURITY ON SITE; *We Are required to collect a 6% Sales tax on your purchase* We now accept the following MEDICAL states with hard card (no paperwork) : Alaska • Arizona • California • Colorado • Connecticut • Delaware • Florida • Hawaii • Illinois • Maine • Maryland • Massachusetts • Minnesota • Montana • Nevada • New Hampshire • New Jersey • New Mexico • New York • Ohio • Oregon • Pennsylvania • Rhode Island • Vermont • Washington • Washington DC • West Virginia