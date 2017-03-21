Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tuesday: 2/$25 Top Shelf Grams 2/$10 Levitate Gummies $5 Off Monster Concentrate
About
HOLIDAY HOURS:
Christmas Eve: 8AM-5PM
Christmas Day: CLOSED
New Years Eve: 8AM-8PM
New Years Day: 8AM-8PM
Welcome to Nature's Medicines - Wayne, we are a State Licensed Provisioning Center.
We are Wayne Michigans ONLY handicap accessible provisionary center!
We offer a wide variety of choices and donation rates to meet the needs of all of our patients, our goal is to find each patient a medication that truly aids in treating their specific needs and ailments. We are located in Wayne, which is a short convenient distance from most surrounding metro Detroit areas, taking the hassle out of traveling a far distance to get their meds. Stop in and see our wonderful staff; and your new home - Wayne Provision.
Pre-order online or at (734) 545-2197.
10% Discounts for Seniors (62+) , Veterans with ID, and Disabled.
ATM & SECURITY ON SITE;
*We Are required to collect a 6% Sales tax on your purchase*
We now accept the following MEDICAL states with hard card (no paperwork) :
Alaska • Arizona • California • Colorado • Connecticut • Delaware • Florida • Hawaii • Illinois • Maine • Maryland • Massachusetts • Minnesota • Montana • Nevada • New Hampshire • New Jersey • New Mexico • New York • Ohio • Oregon • Pennsylvania • Rhode Island • Vermont • Washington • Washington DC • West Virginia