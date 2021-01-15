Nature's Medicines - Glendale (Rec/Adult-Use)
Deals at Nature's Medicines - Glendale (Rec/Adult-Use)
Glendale is now Recreational! Serving all adults 21+ and medical patients, too. Celebrate with us and help spread the word. We can't wait to share our knowledge and love of cannabis with all. Let the good times roll!
*Pre-Order options are currently available for the MEDICAL market only. Recreational items are available via walk-ins at this time.* The menu reflects products for medical patients only. See our Recreational menu in-store.
Review us on Leafly, Pot Guide, Facebook, All Bud, Weedmaps, Google and Yelp for a FREE Kief Sprinkled Pre-roll! Screenshot review for proof 24 hours before redemption | Review must be a min. 3 sentences
Strains vary | While supplies last | Purchase necessary Limit 1 pre-roll per patient per visit | Limit 1 pre-roll per month | 1 pre-roll per review.
Buy One Get One FREE gram of deli-style flower OR 20% off your purchase for your Birthday! Purchase a gram off any tier of deli-style flower and get a second gram for FREE! If you're not purchasing deli-style flower, enjoy 20% off instead!
*Special MUST be redeemed the day before your birthday, the day of your birthday, OR the day after, no exceptions.*
