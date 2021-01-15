We're Now Recreational!

Valid 1/27/2021 - 12/31/2022

Glendale is now Recreational! Serving all adults 21+ and medical patients, too. Celebrate with us and help spread the word. We can't wait to share our knowledge and love of cannabis with all. Let the good times roll!

*Pre-Order options are currently available for the MEDICAL market only. Recreational items are available via walk-ins at this time.* The menu reflects products for medical patients only. See our Recreational menu in-store.