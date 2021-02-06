The wait is the worst thing about this dispensary, it just seems to take forever. That said, I’m super excited about the product. I got five different 1/8ths to try and see if something addressed my issues. I found something that hit the pain needs easily and I loved each of the strains I tried. I understand the line, excellent flower grown in house. Love it! Oh and our budtender was awesome! I told her my symptoms and she provided some options - thank you for having staff that keeps learning!