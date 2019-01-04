Follow
Nature's Medicines - State College
(814) 924-0597
Update Concerning Our Menu
Valid 4/1/2019 – 1/2/2020
As per a Department of Health notice, Nature's Medicines will not be updating or posting our menu on this page for the foreseeable future. We will let you know if/when this changes and we do apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime we will be updating our menu on our main site at https://naturesmedicines.com/state-college-dispensary/ and we will be maintaining news updates here as needed. Thank you all for understanding and have a great day!