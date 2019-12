hkharpster on July 14, 2019

I have had nothing but awful and down right discrimination at your location. Do you have an issue with people who have autism and you can't be a bit nicer, not hold onto my medical card until I pay for my medication. People talking at the front about random things like they are hangout and not actually a job. Or a pharmacy like it is so post to be. Do you really think that if an actual pharmacy was like this, it would be shut down in a heartbeat. So very unprofessional, they are always playing music in loudly in the lobby and a completely different type of music in the room to get the medication. I asked for the girl at the front desk to turn the music down, she looked displeased at me and only acted like she turned it down. Yet again you keep my medical card until I buy something. Do you know that makes this place feel like a prison. I need that card and for you to keep it until I get something is unacceptable. So after this I talked the the manager about the nose and that could they maybe have like a day and a time where there is sensory appropriate time so people like me with Autism can come in and feel comfortable. He said they never thought about it and that I should just asked them, no one that worked there would every adhere to not playing any music and not having loud conversations for even an hour. I told him that I feel that is very discriminatory. Like they don't care how they are making me feel when I just want to get medication and has been extremely successful for me. I feel like I don't matter and these people that work there don't care. It's feels like it's just one big hangout for them and service and the medical parts are all after thoughts. Is this how you run your business in other states? Too top it all off the product again is all crystalline and does not smoke right. The past two times the product has been like this. Is there no product quality control? And no heating it up with a blow dryer or putting the cartage in a plastic bag and put it in boiling water to melt it. Is not in anyway acceptable. And how does that even make any sense. It should be how it should be so there is no issues and you don't have to do anything to make the medication work probably. It is really horrible that this place is the only place that is close and a place that is to be representing medical cannibals. Having to go to Altoona, where they are much more professional, there is very little nose and it is just laid out better and functions with so much less going on. Only issue is that you are the only ones that have the medication that works the best for me. If this is how getting medical cannabis is going to be and how you treat a person with Autism trying to get it. You are alienating me and likely others and you don't care. This is medication and it needs to be treated as such or if you are unable to be professional and be accepting and accommodating to people that have distillates; you shouldn't be open at all. All I asked was for a little bit of quite so I feel comfortable getting something that has only been extremely beneficial. And now you leave me upset that I don't trust you, so how am I to get the medication now? Oh right why should I even ask since you don't care one little bit.