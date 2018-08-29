420-goatfarm on December 8, 2019

I have not had issues with this dispensary until the Crofton location opened and a lot of changes were made here. I’ve been using this dispensary since I got my card at the beginning of the year. I have since decided I am going to try others for a few reasons. 1. they have progressively become more and more slow. i understand its deli style but when i get pulled to the back for having an online order and i am left standing around in there for about 15-20 min while others are not just being helped, but having long personal conversations that are slowing their wait down even more then thats just not cool. youre busy, you have a wait, you see people needing to be helped, but there’s no change in work pace. 2. i usually online order to negate the wait time, however i have noticed that the online menu rarely reflects the full line of products and strains offered in the dispensary. they have also been having issues with people ordering one thing and adding a bunch once they get back there so they now have a new policy were you must go back out and wait in line again. i came in the other day, was next in line but informed them i had an online order. i had at least a $100 order and just asked to add a pre-roll (which i NEVER ask), wouldnt have slowed them down and i wasnt trying to take advantage of being pulled in quick. i could understand if i was adding another gram or 1/8. to me, that was just bad customer service especially after i had been standing around waiting for one of them to help me for 10-15 min and i had not “skipped” more than a one person line. for the most part, i would let this go. i wasnt rude, didnt argue. took what i had originally ordered and left. i would let this go but this next thing is the big reason i probably wont come back. 3. This past sunday i came in about an hour before close. there was a group of about 5 young guys in the lobby but were not in line to go back. they were being loud and obnoxious and obviously were there with someone that was picking up weed for them. i go to the back and theres a guy thats clearly buying for them that says he doesnt have enough money and goes out to his friends to get more. my sister, who was in the lobby so she didnt have to wait in my cold car, watched the boy tell them they need to give him more money. the receptionist tells them if they are giving him money, they need to do it outside off of the cameras. excuse me? all of us patients have forked out a lot of money to have the right to purchase and smoke in this state, and your staff doesnt care if patients are clearly taking money from nonpatients to pick up for them? it was blatant what was going on. to make matters even worse, when i left they were all in the car parked behind me lit up. never have i seen this at any dispensary before in this state. i didnt say anything because it was clear had i said something to the receptionist i would have been blown off. every other state is zero tolerance for this, i guess not here. its very sad as i love this dispensary but im going to have to try others.