We deliver 24/7. All of our products are grown, refined, and manufactured right here on the premises. We have our own commercial kitchen where we are always making goodies and working on new and tasty recipes. One of our current big projects our bakers are working on are diabetic friendly edibles and we will let all of our followers know as soon as they are available. The distillate we use is created in our own professional lab, and the cartridges are filled by hand right here in the same facility to ensure quality. We carry many different strains - something for everyone, including high THC and CBD strains. We have a long list that we are constantly refining. High CBD strains such as Penny Wise, Purple Orange, Treasure Island and AC/DC are great for people who want zero psychotropic effects. Ask what we've got going! Our products are for cardholders only. However if you do not have a medical card but believe you need one, we will pay for your card with the purchase of any Half Oz or more! As well as help you through the process. We accept cash or Venmo. We also have a satisfaction guarantee, If you are not happy with your purchase please contact us to return it for a cash refund or replacement of another product. About the Owner: I got into this business because I am a Registered Nurse and I have always wanted to help people through holistic natural means; herbal teas, tinctures, marijuana and healing body salve. Ever since first reading about marijuana and its medicinal properties, as well as witnessing its benefits first hand. I have known that I have wanted to be part of it's cultivation. So far I am very happy with how my plants have been able to help aid, and serve people. I further wish to expand and spread my knowledge on the subject in hopes the world reaches a point where there is no stigma associated with this amazing plant. It's healing abilities are seemingly endless.