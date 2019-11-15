Nature's Own Remedies is family owned and operated. Our mission is to provide the folks of Southern Oklahoma the very best in Cannabis products, grown, processed and tested right here in Oklahoma. We believe in the medicine, have witnessed, first hand, the effectiveness of THC/CBD with many medical conditions. We have been in the medical arena, here, at our Durant Main Street location for 10 years. We have worked with many local medical professionals and have been helping patients in and around Bryan County for years, just in a different capacity. Our reason for moving to this industry is our belief in homeopathic remedies and treatments! We carry both THC and CBD products to facilitate the needs of ALL patients! We want to earn your business and hope you will allow us to be your dispensary of choice! We offer a full range of products. Multiple strains of Flower, found on our menu. We also carry Cartel Cartridges, Primacan Cartridges, Bison Cartridges. We carry other concentrates, RSO, Moon Rock, Shatter and more. We have tinctures and topical's, trans dermal patches and pain cream. You'll also find a wide array of edibles, including Nature's Key brand and Mr. Mack's! Coming soon, clones and seedlings! In our store front, we have many brands and delivery methods of CBD products for those who are not looking for THC. Please check us out! Order online for pick up and we will have your order ready when you arrive!! We also have a second entrance behind our building in Market Square to ease the Main Street congestion and parking! We service all of Southern Oklahoma! Durant, Calera, Colbert, Atoka, Boswell, Bennington, Bokchita, Mead, Achille, Kingston, Madill, Caddo, Hugo, Tishomingo and more!