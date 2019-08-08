austinjames9
This place is awesome very nice people, great atmosphere
Thank you Austin, we appreciate you! Hope to see you soon.
5.0
10 reviews
Top shelf service and premium flower. I highly suggest Motorbreath. Great variety of products including some of my favorites by Mary's Medicinal's. The owners are awesome!
So happy to hear you had a great experience. Motorbreath is one of our favorites too! Come back soon.
Very clean, Curtious, knowledgeable of products, Very impressed with the legal aspect of the business and a Soothing calm atmosphere!!!
Come back soon! So great meeting you today.
Very clean and friendly. Also knowledgeable on the laws . Definitely going back
Can't wait to get you back in here!! So glad you stopped in.
Great staff! Tried the Motorbreath and it was unbelievable.... I've had this strain before but the quality and taste of this one was phenomenal.
We can't agree more about the Motorbreath. Thank you Mariah, come back soon!!
I have found my new dispo! Very clean, everyone is very knowledgeable, lots of products to choose from and top quality.
Thank you so much! So glad to hear you'll be coming in more.
This was a wonderful store. Really nice, and helpful, people. Great selection of everything. Extremely clean and pleasant. This will probably be my go-to dispensary.
We enjoyed your visit and really appreciate you taking time out of your day to share your experience. Can't wait to see you again!
Finally a place with educated bud tenders !! Not only does their quality stand out from other dispensaries but their pricing is fair and customer service is unmatched. Great place to stop for all your cannabis needs, 10/10 for me .
We appreciate you and your kind words! We just got some new flower in, come check it out!!
This is a new place and I aboslutley love it. They have a lot of great product, and they have the best quality, and the best service, in a new modern clean facility. I will definitely be back.
We are extremely happy to hear you enjoyed your visit. We appreciate you, come back soon!
Customers paradise! Best product around and even better people! Also learned a lot after visiting. Highly recommended
Thank you for the kind words! Can't wait to have you back in!