Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
NOW OPEN!
Whether you are a cannabis connoisseur or a first-time consumer, Nature's Remedy of Massachusetts, Inc. is here to offer an unparalleled guest experience. Our expert and friendly staff, comfortable in-store experience, and state-of-the-art dispensary facilities set Nature's Remedy apart as an industry leader.
We offer a full-line of products to 21+ Adult-Use customers in Central Massachusetts. Our quality product offerings will include edibles, concentrates, topicals, prerolls, and flower.
Taxes are not included in pricing.