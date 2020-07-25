j........f on July 18, 2020

Been in several times. Great staff helpful and knowledgeable. Friendly longest time waiting bout 10 minutes top most times just a few minutes. Can't wait to see it completed .. been a cannabis patient for 3 yrs now but travel to medical desp is a two hour round trip, I don't drive anymore so it's bout a mile and half from home. I'll still go to the medical desp on paydays but this nti is a good place to learn and grow with. Great things coming . Many people didn't believe this would ever happen just a few years ago. Thanks nti !