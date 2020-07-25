S........o
Love this place. I’ve been several times. Staff is very helpful. Good location.
Been in several times. Great staff helpful and knowledgeable. Friendly longest time waiting bout 10 minutes top most times just a few minutes. Can't wait to see it completed .. been a cannabis patient for 3 yrs now but travel to medical desp is a two hour round trip, I don't drive anymore so it's bout a mile and half from home. I'll still go to the medical desp on paydays but this nti is a good place to learn and grow with. Great things coming . Many people didn't believe this would ever happen just a few years ago. Thanks nti !
Very friendly and helpful staff with high quality product! I visited several times in their first week and never had problems nor long wait times. With location and ease of parking, 11/10 stars