The Quad Cities first and only medical cannabis dispensary! Where patients are handled with patience. We ensure our time to build understanding of your needs physically, mentally, and emotionally. Nature's Treatment of Illinois focuses on maintaining a comfortable compassionate environment for every qualified individual who comes through our doors. At Nature's Treatment, patients can guarantee that they will be taken seriously. Being we only serve the medically qualified, we take the time to get to know each patient, along with any symptoms that they chronically deal with. The experienced staff will gladly answer any questions that are provided. Our #1 goal is to maintain an operation that meets not only state regulations, but sufficiently supports the suffering people of our community with the highest quality holistic medication available. A vast amount of different strains and large product inventory allows us to cater to each individuals specific needs. Cancer, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and many other chronic illnesses are seen at our facility on a daily basis. So, for anyone who has yet to visit us or needs help registering/becoming qualified, please feel free to give us a call and one of our Wellness Professionals would be glad to assist you.