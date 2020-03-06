Located in Ada, Oklahoma Naturemeds is a state-licensed marijuana dispensary that sells a variety of best-in-class medical marijuana products. Our owners have a healthcare background and a primary goal of caring for patients.

We are here to serve Ada, Byng, Konawa, Latta, Asher and the rest of Oklahoma as your educational resource for medical marijuana, help you obtain your medical card, and purchase cannabis products to manage your symptom relief. As a healthcare professional-owned and -operated business, Naturemeds aims to help you find the right product and educate you on your purchase. Whether you seek the highest quality flower, concentrate, edible, or topical, Naturemeds carries what you need and make sure it stays in stock. Unlike other providers, our direct focus is on education and client care first and foremost! We are southern Oklahoma’s premier source for natural help.

All Pricing out the door!