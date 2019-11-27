Using the latest technology from seed to bud, Naturemeds offers the best of the best in medical marijuana. We have a full selection to offer our patients that will constantly be evolving and expanding. Naturemeds has a direct focus on education and patient care first and foremost while remaining committed to offering the best service and selection of medical marijuana in Southern Oklahoma. We offer a full line of CBD and THC products as well as accessories and merchandise. We also offer a full selection of vaporizers, water pipes, and many other consumption methods to best fit our patients needs. We also carry plants ready to go home today.