Follow
Wild West Emporium - Sandy Blvd
(503) 252-9905
262 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$245
Deals
*November Monthly Specials*
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
20% off a 1/4oz or more of Quantum Flower. 15% off of Wyld Products. 15% off of Gron products (While Supplies Last).
Can not be combined with any other offers.
*November Monthly Specials*
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
20% off a 1/4oz or more of Quantum Flower. 15% off of Wyld Products. 15% off of Gron products (While Supplies Last).
Can not be combined with any other offers.
All Products
Grease Monkey
from Kleen Karma Gardens
32.91%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
--- ALL PRICES ARE POST TAX ---
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
- Quantum Oregon - Mimosa
from Quantum Oregon
17.9%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
- Quantum Oregon - Pugs Breath
from Quantum Oregon
21.1%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC - High CBD
from Unknown Brand
0.55%
THC
11.01%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Amnesia Lemon
from Unknown Brand
14.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem RKS
from Unknown Brand
16.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Delhi Friend
from Unknown Brand
13.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Little Secret
from Unknown Brand
20.16%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from Unknown Brand
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who
from Meraki Gardens
26.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ewok
from Unknown Brand
20.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lucinda Williams
from Folium Farms
18.92%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mochi Gelato
from Meraki Gardens
29.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from Unknown Brand
26.79%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purps
from Unknown Brand
13.5%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Artisan Grown
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
6.77%
THC
14.44%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
--- ALL PRICES ARE POST TAX ---
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
- Quantum Alchemy - Budder - THC Bomb
from Unknown Brand
74.1%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Budder - Tiger Berry
from Unknown Brand
69.8%
THC
27.5%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Dianoga Pie - Shatter
from Unknown Brand
74.1%
THC
1.91%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Live Resin - Lemon Cookies
from Quantum Oregon
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Live Resin - Orange Cream
from Quantum Oregon
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Live Rosin - Wedding Crashers
from Quantum Oregon
74.2%
THC
0.22%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Live Rosin - Sour Flo
from Quantum Oregon
74.2%
THC
0.21%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Live Rosin - Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
73.3%
THC
0.26%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - OGKB x Larry Bird Breath
from Unknown Brand
74%
THC
1.87%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Shatter - Chocolate Mint
from Unknown Brand
72.6%
THC
1.6%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Shatter - Coltazapam 2:1 CBD
from Unknown Brand
25.7%
THC
42.2%
CBD
Coltazapam
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Shatter - Ego Loss
from Quantum Oregon
71.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Moonshine
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Shatter - Gelato
from Quantum Oregon
74.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Shatter - Shape Shifter
from Unknown Brand
67.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Super Sh'mores
from Unknown Brand
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Terp Sauce - Bisti Badlands
from Unknown Brand
75.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bisti Badlands
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Terp Sauce - Creme Rose
from Quantum Oregon
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - Terp Sauce - THC Bomb
from Quantum Oregon
75.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
- Quantum Alchemy - UV - Shatter
from Quantum Oregon
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Buddies - 3:1 Distillate Cartridge - Cookies
from Buddies Brand
57.1%
THC
19.5%
CBD
$19½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234567