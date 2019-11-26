***************** WE ARE RECREATIONAL OLCC ************ ADA Accessible - ATM Available - Weekly OMMP Discounts! Our goal is to provide high quality cannabis in a safe, discreet, and professional environment to all of our customers & OMMP Patients at very affordable prices. Our prices are some of the lowest in NE Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale! ****As of January, 2017, the state of OR has instituted a 17% sales tax on recreational marijuana, and 3% in the City of Portland. The Recreational Price is displayed on Leafly and collected at the time of sale. ***ALL PRICES ARE POST TAX***