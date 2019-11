OUR MISSON AT NATURE'S ALTERNATIVE IS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO HIGH QUALITY, AFFORDABLE MEDICATION IN A SAFE AND CLEAN ENVIRONMENT. OUR STAFF IS COMPASSIONATE AND EXTENSIVELY EDUCATED TO HELP PATIENTS FIND THE MOST EFFECTIVE RELIEF FOR THEIR AILMENTS. A WIDE VARIETY OF INDICA, SATIVA AND INDICA/SATIVA HYBRIDS ARE ALWAYS AVAILABLE AT NATURE'S ALTERNATIVE. WE ALSO OFFER A WIDE ARRAY OF GLASS PIPES, BONGS AND SMOKING ACCESSORIES, VAPORIZERS, AS WELL AS MANY OTHER INNOVATIVE AND EXCITING PRODUCTS. OUR STAFF TAKES PRIDE IN FORMING LONG TERM RELATIONSHIPS, AND ARE ALWAYS EXCITED TO HELP AND EDUCATE OUR PATIENTS AND CAREGIVERS. WE THANK OUR COMMUNITY FOR ALLOWING US TO SERVE PATIENTS, AND WILL ALWAYS BE LOOKING FOR WAYS TO GIVE BACK TO OUR NEIGHBORHOOD. NATURE'S ALTERNATIVE STRICTLY FOLLOWS THE MICHIGAN MEDICAL MARIHUANA ACT INITIATED LAW OF 2008, SECTION 333.26424.