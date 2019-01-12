Follow
Giving Tree!
Valid 12/1/2019 – 12/24/2019
Bring a gift to Nature's Medicines from December 1st through 23rd and pick a prize from the Giving Tree! Gifts must be new, unopened and unwrapped with receipt ($10 minimum for each gift).
one redemption per week per patient, through December 23rd, while supplies last, strains vary
All Products
Limited $39 Prepack (1/2oz) - Durban Poison
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) CBD Mango Haze
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$6 - Honey Cream
from Nature's
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Cream
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$9 - Kosher Dawg
from Nature's
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Canna Tsu
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Cherry Punch
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
Natures Prepack (1/8oz) Lilac Diesel
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Cherry Punch
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Arianna #4
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Blue Dream
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Do-Si-Dos
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) The REM
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Rem
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Durban Poison
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$12 PCC - Papaya Cake #3
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
27.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Purple Starburst
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Do-Si-Dos
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Ice Cream Cake
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Limited $39 Half Ounce (Pre Packed) - Blue Dream
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$39½ ounce
$39½ ounce
PCC Ground (1/2oz) Orangeade
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
PCC Ground (1/2oz) Ice Cream Cake
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
$9 - Venom OG
from Nature's
13.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
$9 - Trop-Kwon-Do
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
$6 - Durban Poison
from Nature's
8.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$122 grams
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$9 PCC- Lemon Fire OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
$12 - Cherry Punch
from Nature's
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$6 - Chunky Skunk
from Nature's
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Chunky Skunk
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - Dream Queen
from Nature's
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$12 PCC - Blue Dream
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
$12 - PCC Blue Suede Zkittlez
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Suede Zkittlez
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
$12 PCC - Blueberry Cookies
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
$12 PCC - Do-Si-Dos
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
29.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$215each
$6 - Kimbo Kush
from Nature's
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$9 PCC - LGDH Breath
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
LGDH Breath
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
$6 - Sweet Black Angel
from Nature's
16.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Black Angel
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - The REM
from Nature's
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
White Nightmare
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$12 PCC - Undercover Kush
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Undercover Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
PCC Shatter (1g) Ice Cream Cake
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
81.1%
THC
___
CBD
$221 gram
$221 gram
Timeless 16:1 High CBD Canary Cartridge-Energy
from Timeless Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39½ gram
$39½ gram
Timeless 8:1 High CBD Canary Cartridge- Rest
from Timeless Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39½ gram
$39½ gram
Timeless 8:1 High CBD Canary Cartridge-Chill
from Timeless Vapes
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39½ gram
$39½ gram
