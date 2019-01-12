Bring a gift to Nature's Medicines from December 1st through 23rd and pick a prize from the Giving Tree! Gifts must be new, unopened and unwrapped with receipt ($10 minimum for each gift).
Try Vapefruit - a HIGHly Flavored Distillate Cartridge! .5 gram organic fruit terpenes blended with Distillate! Try it now for ONLY $22! *flavors vary, while supplies last
Buy One Get One FREE gram of flower for your Birthday! Purchase a gram off any tier of deli-style flower and get a second gram for FREE!
WEAR YOUR FAVORITE NFL TEAM JERSEY (MUST BE NFL JERSEY; SHIRTS & HATS DO NOT QUALIFY) VISIT A NATURE'S MEDICINES LOCATION DURING SUNDAY, MONDAY & THURSDAY FOOTBALL. With $20 purchase RECEIVE A FREE KIEF SPRINKLED 1 GRAM PRE-ROLL FOR SHOWING SUPPORT. THRU SUPERBOWL SUNDAY!
Review us on Leafly, Pot Guide, Facebook, All Bud, Weedmaps, Google and Yelp for a FREE Kief Sprinkled Pre-roll! Screenshot review for proof 24 hours before redemption | Review must be a min. 3 sentences
First Time Patients Nature’s Medicines now offers second-time & third-time Reward Cards to New Patients Keep The Card With You To Receive Stamps & Rewards In-store! 1 First visit: B1G1 Free Flower 1/8 OR 20% OFF Entire Purchase 2 Second visit: 15% OFF Your Entire Purchase 3 Third visit: Free 1 gram Kief Sprinkled Pre-Roll With Purchase
Refer a friend to receive a FREE One Gram Kief Sprinkled Pre-roll. *Must be present to receive referral pre-roll.