Deals
Annual Food Drive FREE PREROLL
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Donate 6 boxes of Mac N Cheese, 6 canned goods, or 2 boxes of cereal to receive a FREE pre-roll!
see store for more details, restrictions apply
All Products
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Sweet Cheese
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Cheese
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Superglue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$6 - 187 OG
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
187 OG
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - Lilac Diesel
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - Mango Mintz
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - Princess Haze
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Princess Haze
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$12 PCC - Sour OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Ex Trophy Wife
from Nature's
15.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ex Trophy Wife
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
PCC Ground Prepack (1/2oz) Papaya Cake
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ ounce
$45½ ounce
$6 PCC- Sour OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
24.7%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$6 - Strawberry Snitzel
from Nature's
11.3%
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Princess Haze
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Mango Mintz
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mint
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/2 oz) Orangeade
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8th oz) Strawberries and Cream
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Gorilla Exhaust
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Exhaust
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$9 - Ex Trophy Wife
from Nature's
13.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Apex F1
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apex F1
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Treatibles Soft Chews for Cats (100 ct)
from Treatibles
0%
THC
100%
CBD
Cats
Strain
$321 gram
$321 gram
Limited $39 Half Ounce (Prepacked) - Power Kush
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Power Kush
Strain
$39½ ounce
$39½ ounce
$12 PCC Peyote Cookies
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
31.6%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
$12 PCC - Do-SI-Dos #9
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Cherry Punch
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Big Smooth
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Banana Puddintain #1
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Puddintain #1
Strain
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Princess Haze
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Princess Haze
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Animal Face #6
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Superglue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Tropicanna Haze #1
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Haze #1
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Ex Trophy Wife
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ex Trophy Wife
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Blue Dream
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Cherry Punch
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Punch
Strain
$75½ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Purple Starburst
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Starburst
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$6 - Blue Suede Zkittlez
from Nature's
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Suede Zkittles
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Money Bush
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Money Bush
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) Dream Queen
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$6- The White
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$21⅛ ounce
$42¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1301 ounce
$9 - Dream Queen
from Nature's
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
$12 PCC - Orangeade
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$125½ ounce
$2151 ounce
$9 - Venom OG
from Nature's
15.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Venom OG
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$26⅛ ounce
$52¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1601 ounce
