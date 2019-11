Nature's Medicines serves Arizona MMJ Patients Award Winning flower and concentrates, both Pre-pack and Delivery. winning Best Overall Dispensary at the Errl Cup 2016. Nature’s Medicines is the only dispensary in Arizona that tests EVERY BATCH of flower and concentrates for potency and purity. Flower is priced at just $6.00 and $9.00 per gram, with TOP-SHELF reserved at just $12.00 per gram plus sales tax. Nature’s Medicines is the original “Deli Style” dispensary, serving patients with complete transparency, Flower is selected from large jars and weighed right in front of you. Nature’s Medicines patients know with 100% certainty that they have received the exact strain and amount requested. We also offer “Pre-Packed Popcorn Buds” from $18 an 1/8, $50 for a ½ Ounce, and $100 for a full ounce. Nature’s Concentrates Shatter Waxes, Crumbles, Sugar Waxes, and Live Resins have been judged to be the best in Arizona, dominating the past two years Errl Cup Awards. Nature’s Vape Live Resin Pens Just won “Best Cannabis Product in 2017” by Phoenix New Times! Please visit our customer friendly and knowledgeable staff at either of our two Nature’s Medicines locations; in Central Phoenix at 2439 West McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009, just off the I-17 on McDowell. In Fountain Hills, Nature’s Medicines can be found just off Saguaro Blvd at Colony and E. Enterprise Drive at 16913 East Enterprise Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Pre-Order Online at www.naturesmedicines.com or (480)400-2000 First Time Patients Nature’s Medicines now offers second-time & third-time Reward Cards to New Patients Keep The Card With You To Receive Stamps & Rewards In-store! 1st visit: B1G1 Free Flower 1/8 OR 20% OFF Entire Purchase 2nd visit: 15% OFF Your Entire Purchase 3rd visit: Free 1 gram Kief Sprinkled Pre-Roll With Purchase Refer a friend to receive a FREE One Gram Kief Sprinkled Pre-roll Review us on Leafly, Pot Guide, All Bud, Weedmaps, Google + and Yelp for a FREE Kief Sprinkled Pre-roll, Limit 1 pre-roll per patient per visit | Limit 1 pre-rolls per month | 1 pre-roll per review Screenshot review for proof 24 hours before redemption | Review must be a min. 3 sentences Strains vary | While supplies last | Purchase necessary Nature's Medicines accommodates bank debit cards with our *ATM’s. *out of network charges may apply with some banks