Deals
Daily Specials!
Monday - All Phat Panda + All Paraphernalia - 25% Off Tuesday - All Top Shelf Products - 25% Off Wednesday - All Eighths, Quarters, Halves, and Ounces - 25% Off Thursday - All Canna Organix Products - 25% Off Friday - All SKord Products + All Edibles & Topicals - 25% Off Saturday - All Concentrates - 25% Off Sunday -All Seattle's Private Reserve Products - 25% Off
*May not be combined with other discounts
All Products
Dutch Haze by Falcanna
from Falcanna
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$38.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.3%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$9.951 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by The High Road
from The High Road
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$9.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Freedom Baby by OMG Sykes
from OMG Sykes
7%
THC
8.47%
CBD
Freedom Baby
Strain
$4.951 g
In-store only
Loopy Fruit by Soulshine
from Soulshine
17.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Loopy Fruit
Strain
$9.751 g
In-store only
Chocolatina by Skord
from Skord
17.83%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$25.492 g
In-store only
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.82%
THC
0.01%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$9.951 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pie Hoe by Exotikz
from Exotikz
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Diesel by Creekside
from Creekside
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Diesel
Strain
$5.251 g
In-store only
Jack The Ripper by The High Road
from The High Road
19.12%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jack the Ripper
Strain
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Og by Red Label
from Red Label
24.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$4.951 g
In-store only
Wonka Bars by Skord
from Skord
18.59%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Wonka Bars
Strain
$42.75⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Pebbles by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.75%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Star Pebbles
Strain
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa #26 by Exotikz
from Exotikz
20.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mimosa #26
Strain
$14.951 g
In-store only
Gelato by Exotikz
from Exotikz
18.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$14.951 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Thunderstuck by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
5.7%
THC
6.3%
CBD
Thunderstuck
Strain
$8.491 g
In-store only
The Glue by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
22.51%
THC
0%
CBD
The Glue
Strain
$33.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Sparrow by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
20.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Sparrow
Strain
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine
from Soulshine
22.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Himalayan Blackberry
Strain
$9.751 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Pinapple Express by Kronik
from Kronik
22.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Pinapple Express
Strain
$8.491 g
In-store only
Mendo Breath by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
19.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$32.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Spray Tan by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
18.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Spray Tan
Strain
$28.49⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Og by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$165.951 oz
In-store only
Dutchberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dutchberry
Strain
$16.952 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Trainwreck by Kronik
from Kronik
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Trainwreck
Strain
$47.49¼ oz
In-store only
Ewok by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
18.49%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ewok
Strain
$41.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Mk Ultra by Avitas
from Avitas
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$37.75⅛ oz
In-store only
GMO by Exotikz
from Exotikz
27.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$46.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Zkittles by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
24.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Zkittles
Strain
$35.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Bahama Mama by Mother Earth
from Mother Earth
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Bahama Mama
Strain
$89.951 oz
In-store only
Space Queen by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
21.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Queen
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Bubbleberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubbleberry
Strain
$16.952 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
18.26%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$165.951 oz
In-store only
Stir Fry by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
17.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Stir Fry
Strain
$89.951 oz
In-store only
Durban Poison by The High Road
from The High Road
20.31%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$34.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Bitch Fuel by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
22.79%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Bitch Fuel
Strain
$9.951 g
In-store only
Purple Pineapple Express by Kronik
from Kronik
19.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Pineapple Express
Strain
$47.49¼ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Nugz by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
18%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gorilla Nugz
Strain
$37.95⅛ oz
In-store only
Frankenstein by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
16%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Frankenstein
Strain
$11.491 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$10.751 g
+1 more size
In-store only
