MED - 707 Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Blackberry Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Chem OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Cosmic Charlie
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
8%
THC
12%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Diesel Bubba
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Dieseltonic
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dieseltonic
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Hash-plant x Super Silver Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Lavoo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Maui
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Meltdown
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - New York City Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Nookie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Orange Krush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Ox
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The OX
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Primus
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Primus
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Romulan White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Romulan
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Samoa Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Sour Bubba
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Bubba
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Southern Charm
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Strawberry Lemonade
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Timewreck
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Timewreck
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Whiteberry
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Berry
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Yumboldt 47
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Yumboldt
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Blue Fire
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Brightberry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Chocolate Charm
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Thai
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Cornbread
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Critical Mass
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Death Star
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Flo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Fluffhead
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Fortune Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Gas Station
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
