Mahoneyirish
awesome staff cool atmosphere and most important they got a huge selection of strains of top shelf premo weed!😎
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
awesome staff cool atmosphere and most important they got a huge selection of strains of top shelf premo weed!😎
Been coming here for awhile! Great people!They take the time to get to know you and Remember you. I only buy flower so speaking for the flower it's good quality bud at the right prices! And you earn loyalty points, if you keep coming back! Highly recommended!
This dispensary has a cozy feel and caters to recreational users as well as medicinal patients. Usually not busy and the staff are always super friendly and helpful. Prices are good and sometimes they have cool deals going on. I go here on occasion have never had a bad experience.
My favorite dispensary, hands down. Not touristy or trendy. Prices are awesome, rewards points are a huge plus, staff is very knowledgeable and friendly, quality of flower and concentrates are top notch. Anytime I deviate it reminds me why I never shop anywhere else.
Been a total of three times now. Friendly staff and a open atmosphere. They have great prices and have become my go to dispensary in Boulder
Boulder's Best handsdown. A little ways out of downtown but worth the trip. For cheap buys, for quality sttains and products for the big spender, they've got it all! And you'll leave feeling like you've made a couple new friends everytime.
convient location. great people
It was only my second time there and they remembered me
I love the atmosphere and the friendly experienced staff. Top quality strains and products are always well above average, And I never have to sacrifice quality for quality can have both at green Tree!
great quality products and friendly knowledgeable customer service