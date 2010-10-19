Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
At Nature's Medicine, we pride ourselves on our premium marijuana and our intelligent, compassionate service. Established in 2009 as a medical marijuana dispensary, we soon became the first retail marijuana dispensary in the area. We're open to all customers over 21 with a valid ID, and are committed to providing high-quality, alternative healing options and products to our customers.